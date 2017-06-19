sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,822 Euro		+0,013
+0,72 %
WKN: A2AC0W ISIN: BMG6613P1297 Ticker-Symbol: 2NAE 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTH ATLANTIC DRILLING LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
19.06.2017 | 13:16
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.: NADL - Announces contract award for West Hercules with Siccar Point Energy E&P Limited ("SPE")

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 19, 2017 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd has been awarded a one well contract with SPE for Seadrill Limited's semi-submersible West Hercules for work in the United Kingdom, West of Shetland. The contract will commence on 1st April 2018 when SPE will drill and test an appraisal well on the Cambo discovery with the data being used to refine the development project requirements. The minimum backlog for the contract is estimated at US$ 7 million.

 
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)