North Atlantic Drilling Ltd.: NADL - Announces contract award for West Hercules with Siccar Point Energy E&P Limited ("SPE")

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 19, 2017 - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd has been awarded a one well contract with SPE for Seadrill Limited's semi-submersible West Hercules for work in the United Kingdom, West of Shetland. The contract will commence on 1st April 2018 when SPE will drill and test an appraisal well on the Cambo discovery with the data being used to refine the development project requirements. The minimum backlog for the contract is estimated at US$ 7 million.