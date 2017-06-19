Composite Coatings Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2022 - High Production Cost is a Major Restraint - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Composite Coatings Market by Technique (Laser Melt Injection, Brazing, Electroless Plating), Application (Anti-Corrosion, UV Protection, Thermal Protection), End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global composite coatings market is projected to reach USD 1,306.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.7%, from 2017 to 2022. Increasing demand for composite coatings for anti-corrosion and self-lubrication in the transportation industry and anti-corrosion and chemical resistance in the oil & gas industry are the key factors leading to the growth of the composite coatings market.



The composite coatings market, by application, is further segmented into anti-corrosion, UV protection, thermal protection, and others. Composite coatings for the anti-corrosion application comprise a major market share due to their properties such as uniform coating thickness, accuracy, and consistency, and so on. Due to these features, they are utilized in large volumes in industries such as transportation, industrial, and oil & gas.



The major end-use industries in the composite coatings market include transportation, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, industrial, and others. The transportation end-use industry is the fastest-growing segment in the composite coatings market. Composite coatings offer various features including uniform coating thickness, accuracy, stiffness, and consistency in comparison to powder coatings, due to which these are utilized in the transportation, oil & gas, and industrial end-use industries.



North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for composite coatings during the next five years. The main factors that are leading to its growth are, the increasing demand from the transportation and aerospace & defense industries. These advanced coatings are utilized for the different equipment used in these industries as these provide uniform coating thickness, accuracy, stiffness, and consistency, leading to the low maintenance cost required.



The global composite coatings market is rapidly growing, in terms of value. However, a few factors act as restraints in its growth in the global composite coatings market. The high production cost is a major restraint in the growth of the global composite coatings market.

Companies Mentioned



A.W. Chesterton Company

Advanced Surface Technologies, Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems, Llc

Aztron Technologies, Llc

Composite Coating Inc.

Electrochem

Endura Coatings

Interpalte Ltd.

KC Jones Plating Company

Laser Applied Surface Engineering Ltd.

Mader Group

Microplating, Inc.

Monroe Plating

Nei Corporation

Nickel Composite Coatings, Inc.

OM Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Poeton Industries Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Sharretts Plating Company

Surteckariya Co., Ltd.

Twin City Plating

Verometal

Walter Hunger Gmbh & Co. Kg



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview



6 Macroeconomic Overview And Key Trends



7 Composite Coatings Market, By Technique



8 Composite Coatings Market, By Application



9 Composite Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry



10 Regional Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fv334d/composite

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716