London, June 19
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 16-June-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|193.49p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|195.61p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 16-June-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|76.85p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|77.61p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP25.06m
|Borrowing Level:
|16%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---