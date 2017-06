CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and AerCap announced an order for 30 787-9 Dreamliners. The agreement, valued at $8.1 billion at list prices, makes AerCap the largest customer for the 787 Dreamliner.



AerCap has taken delivery of 55 787s, and now after this order will have a further 67 787s on backlog, including sale leasebacks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX