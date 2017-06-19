Elbit Imaging, Ltd.: Elbit Imaging Announces Signing A Revised Agreement To Sell Its Project In Bangalore, India By Its Subsidiary, Elbit Plaza India Real Estate Holdings Limited

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2017 / Elbit Imaging Ltd. ("EI" or the "Company") (TASE, NASDAQ: EMITF) announced today, in further to its announcements dated on September 30 and November 16, 2016, that its jointly controlled subsidiary Elbit Plaza India Real Estate Holdings Limited (in which EI holds a 50% stake with its subsidiary, Plaza Centers N.V.) ("EPI") signed a revised agreement in relation to the sale of a 100% interest in a special purpose vehicle which holds a site in Bangalore, India to a local investor (the "Purchaser").

The Purchaser and EPI have agreed that the purchase price will be amended to INR 338 Crores (approximately Euro 47 million) instead of the INR 321 Crores (approximately Euro 44.6 million) agreed in the previous agreement. As part of the agreement, INR 110 Crores (approximately Euro 15.3 million) will be paid by the Purchaser in installments until the Final Closing. The Final Closing will take place on September 1, 2018, when the final installment of INR 228 Crores (approximately Euro 31.7 million) will be paid to EPI.

If the Purchaser defaults before the Final Closing, EPI is entitled to forfeit certain amounts paid by the Purchaser as stipulated in the revised agreement. All other existing securities granted to EPI under the previous agreement will remain in place until the Final Closing.

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) Commercial centers - initiation, construction, and sale of commercial centers and other mixed-use property projects, predominantly in the retail sector, located in Central and Eastern Europe. In certain circumstances and depending on market conditions, the Group operates and manages commercial centers prior to their sale. (ii) Hotel - operation and management of the Radisson hotel complex in Bucharest, Romania. (iii) Medical industries and devices - (a) research and development, production and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment, and (b) development of stem cell population expansion technologies and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine. (iv) Plots in India - plots designated for sale initially designated to residential projects.

