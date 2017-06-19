

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Kuwait-based ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company or ALAFCO announced a commitment for 20 737 MAX 8s at the 2017 Paris Airshow, valued at $2.2 billion at current list prices.



ALAFCO, a global provider of commercial aircraft leasing products, already has unfilled orders for 20 737 MAX airplanes and was also one of the first Middle East customers for the 787 Dreamliner. The new commitment when finalized, will boost the lessor's order to 40 737 MAXs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX