

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec or CDPQ, an institutional asset manager, announced Monday that it has signed a commitment letter with GE's aircraft leasing company GE Capital Aviation Services or GECAS.



The deal would create a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform. The transaction is subject to conditions including any required regulatory approvals.



The new platform will be named Einn Volant Aircraft Leasing or EVAL. It will be involved in the acquisition of modern fuel efficient aircraft from a diverse set of global airlines and in leasing them back to such airlines under long-term leases.



GECAS will source the transactions and, under a sistership condition, will invest in aircraft ownership opportunities alongside the platform to further align its interests with those of EVAL. GECAS will also act as servicer for the platform.



EVAL will provide GECAS with the flexibility to finance future growth and opportunities, while serving as an entry point for CDPQ into the aircraft leasing and financing industry.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch advised GECAS on the transaction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX