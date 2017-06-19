Sweden, 2017-06-19 13:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The press release of 15 June 2017 indicated the wrong owner of the LOCO chain in Norway. Correct information should be that the LOCO chain in Norway is owned by Cosmetic Group AS, with operations in Norway and Sweden.



Please address any questions to:



ZetaDisplay AB (publ) CEO Leif Liljebrunn Telephone: +46 70 845 80 52 Email: leif.liljebrunn@zetadisplay.com



