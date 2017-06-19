Global Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market Share Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the"2017 Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market Share Report" report to their offering.
The 2017 Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market Share Report, the 14th annual edition, addresses revenue for fiscal 2016, and provides an in-depth and insightful analysis of the financial performance of the leading and contending WFO suite providers, applications and sectors. This Report represents the most accurate and comprehensive coverage of this technology segment, which after 20+ years of remarkable growth, is showing its age.
The WFO market is at a critical turning point. Companies need WFO solutions to optimize and engage employees and to capture and analyze customer insights. The question is who companies are going to buy these solutions from: WFO suite providers, best-of-breed vendors, contact center infrastructure providers, or others. The WFO sector is transforming, and market growth will depend on vendors adapting to changing market dynamics.
Key Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Total company GAAP revenue and market share analysis for all vendors who sell workforce optimization suites for contact centers and other uses
- Revenue analysis for the two primary industry categories: enterprise and security
- Drill-down analyses of WFO market revenue and market share, from total company to contact-center-only views of the data
- Revenue and market share analyses for recording and quality assurance/quality management, the two core applications in the WFO market
- Growth comparisons analyzing 2015 and 2016 revenue and market share for total company on a GAAP, contact center WFO, revenue source and sales-channel basis
- Five-year revenue trend analyses for total company revenue based on GAAP, contact center WFO, geography, vertical, revenue source and sales channel
- Five-year revenue trends by application for 14 workforce optimization segments, including recording (contact center, non-contact center and video), quality management/assurance, workforce management (contact center and non-contact center), speech analytics, performance management, surveying/voice of the customer, desktop analytics, text analytics, coaching, eLearning and gamification
- Geographical analysis of revenue and market share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Caribbean and Latin America (CALA)/Middle East and Africa (MEA) (combined), by vendor for each region
- Back-office/branch revenue and market share analysis
- Revenue source (hardware, license/software, cloud/hosted/software as a service (SaaS), and services) revenue and market share analysis, by vendor
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Financial Information Sources
4. Debates about Methodology
5. DMG's Methodology
6. 2016 Total Company GAAP Revenue and Market Share (all WFO-related vendors)
7. 2016 Revenue and Market Share by Industry Category
8. 2016 WFO and Recording Solutions Revenue and Market Share
9. 2016 Total WFO and Recording Revenue and Market Share, Excluding Security-Related Solutions and Video
10. 2016 Contact Center WFO Revenue and Market Share
11. 2016 Quality Assurance/Quality Management Revenue and Market Share
12. Total Company GAAP Revenue and Market Share, 2015 vs. 2016 Comparison
13. Total Company GAAP Revenue, 2016 vs. 2015 Comparison
14. Total Company GAAP Revenue Trends, 2012 - 2016
15. Contact Center Workforce Optimization Revenue, 2016 vs. 2015 Comparison
16. Contact Center WFO Revenue Trends, 2012 - 2016
17. 2016 WFO and Recording Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Application
18. 2016 Total Voice Recording Revenue and Market
19. 2016 Contact Center Recording Revenue and Market Share
20. 2016 Non-Contact-Center Recording Revenue and Market Share
21. 2016 Voice Recording Revenue and Market Share
22. 2016 Total Workforce Management Revenue and Market Share
23. 2016 Workforce Management Revenue and Market Share
24. Revenue Trends by Geography, 2012 - 2016
25. 2016 North America (US and Canada) Revenue and Market Share
26. 2016 Europe Revenue and Market Share
27. 2016 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Market Share
28. 2016 Rest-of-World (CALA and MEA) Revenue and Market Share
29. Revenue Trends by Vertical, 2012 - 2016
30. 2016 Back-Office/Branch Revenue and Market Share
31. 2016 Hardware Revenue and Market Share
32. 2016 License/Software Revenue and Market Share
33. 2016 Cloud/Hosted/Software-as-a-Service Revenue and Market Share
34. 2016 Services Revenue and Market Share
35. Revenue Source Analysis, 2016 vs. 2015
36. Revenue Source Trends, 2012 - 2016
37. 2016 Direct Revenue and Market Share
38. 2016 Indirect Revenue and Market Share
39. Revenue by Sales Channel Analysis, 2016 vs. 2015 Comparison
40. Revenue by Sales Channel Trends, 2012 - 2016
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jh2tx7/2017_contact
