GoviEx expects the Transaction to close in July 2017. Closing is subject to the receipt of the usual required consents and approvals, including, but not limited to, final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as the satisfaction of other conditions customary for a transaction of this nature.

Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman of GoviEx, commented: "The combination of African Energy's Chirundu and Kiraba Valley tenements with GoviEx's Mutanga Project will allow us to unitize these neighbouring properties, significantly enlarging and improving the potential economies of scale. This acquisition complements our strategy to be the consolidator of compelling African-uranium projects while the uranium price remains low."

About the transaction

The Chirundu and Kariba Valley properties to be acquired as part of the Transaction include a mining licence and two prospecting licences. The Chirundu mining licence covers two uranium deposits, Gwabe and Njame, containing JORC compliant mineral resources of 7.4Mlb U 3 O 8 in the Measured and Indicated categories, plus 3.8Mlb U 3 O 8 in the Inferred category (see tables below for detailed breakdown).

GoviEx's acquisition of the Chirundu and Kariba Valley properties, combined with the Mutanga property previously acquired from Denison Mines Ltd., will represent a regional consolidation and will result in contiguous tenements of approximately 140km in strike length, including three mine licences, containing combined mineral resources of 15.2Mlb U 3 O 8 in the Measured and Indicated categories and 45.2Mlb U 3 O 8 the Inferred category. Sections between the known deposits remain under-explored with a number of high-priority drill targets.

Njame and Gwabe Mineral Resources

Deposit Tonnes (Mt) U 3 O 8 (ppm ) U 3 O 8 (Mlbs) Njame

Mineral

Resource



Gwabe

Mineral

Resource Measured 2.7 350 2.1 Indicated 3.7 252 2.1 Inferred 6.6 240 3.5 Measured 1.3 237 0.7 Indicated 3.6 313 2.5 Inferred 0.8 178 0.3

Notes: Njame Mineral Resource is as of January 2010; Gwabe Mineral Resource is as of March 2009. The updated resource estimates are completed using the Ordinary Kriging method, and classified with reference to the criteria set out in the Australasian Code For Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code, December 2004).

Mutanga Uranium Project

Deposit U 3 O 8

Lower Cut-off Measured Indicated Inferred Tonnes (Mt) U 3 O 8 (ppm) U 3 O 8 (Mlbs) Tonnes (Mt) U 3 O 8 (ppm) U 3 O 8 (Mlbs) Tonnes (Mt) U 3 O 8 (ppm) U 3 O 8 (Mlbs) Mutanga 100 1.88 481 2.0 8.4 314 5.8 7.20 206 3.3 Mutanga Exts 200 0.50 340 0.4 Mutanga East 200 0.20 320 0.1 Mutanga West 200 0.50 340 0.4 Dibwe 100 17.00 234 9 Dibwe East 100 39.80 322 28.2 Total 1.88 481 2.0 8.4 314 5.8 65.20 287 41.4

In order to comply with the requirement that a Mineral Resource must have reasonable prospects for economic extraction, a third party (Roscoe Postle and Associates, "RPA") prepared a preliminary conceptual Whittle pit optimization for reporting of Mineral Resources within the conceptual pit shell, based on a uranium price of $70/lb U 3 O 8 .

Mutanga's Mineral Resources as at September 12, 2013, are classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" (the Instrument). Mineral Resource estimates reflect the company's reasonable expectation that all necessary permits and approvals will be obtained and maintained.

The Mineral Resource Statement was prepared Mr. Malcom Titley as the Qualified Person (QP) as defined by the CIM Definition Standards and Section 5.1 of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Form 43-101F1 and Companion Policy 43-101).

Source: Technical Report filed "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimates for the Mutanga Uranium Project, Denison Mines Corp Zambia Africa", dated September 12, 2013. Prepared by CSA Global (UK) Ltd for Denison Mines Corp.

Mineral Resources that are not mineral reserves do not have to demonstrate economic viability. Mineral Resources are subject to infill drilling, permitting, mine planning, mining dilution and recovery losses, among other things, to be converted into Mineral Reserves. Due to the uncertainty associated with Inferred Mineral Resources, it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, including as a result of continued exploration.

Qualified persons

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release regarding the Mutanga Project has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Rob Bowell, a chartered chemist of the Royal Society of Chemistry, a chartered geologist of the Geological Society of London and Fellow of the Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Materials, who is an independent Qualified Person under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 for uranium deposits.

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this release in relation to the Chirundu and Kariba Valley properties has been reviewed Dr. Frazer Tabeart (an employee and the Managing Director of African Energy), who is a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Dr Tabeart has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person under the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr. Tabeart consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship Mine Permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.

