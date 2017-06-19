PARIS-LE BOURGET, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today with Ilyushin Joint Stock Company of Russia to explore the restart of the IL-114-100 regional turboprop aircraft program with PW127H engines. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

Under the MOU, signed during the 2017 Paris Airshow being held at Le Bourget in France, P&WC will support the initial program restart by providing two PW127H engines for IL-114-100 regional turboprop aircraft. Both companies will also cooperate in reaching a new, long-term agreement regarding future regional turboprop programs for Russian and international regions.

"This agreement marks a milestone in Pratt & Whitney Canada's involvement in the Russian aerospace industry," said Frederic Lefebvre, Vice-President, Marketing, P&WC. "We look forward to working closely with Ilyushin to make the restart of this highly efficient passenger aircraft a success."

P&WC and Ilyushin, a member of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation, originally worked together on the IL-114-100 regional aircraft at the end of the 1990s and early 2000s. The first flight of the IL-114-100, powered by two PW127 turboprop engines, took place in January 1999 and the aircraft obtained a type certificate from the Aviation Register of the Interstate Aviation Committee at the end of that year.

Ten IL-114-100 aircraft were manufactured in Uzbekistan on behalf of Ilyushin and delivered to launch customer Uzbekistan Airways starting in 2002. The aircraft participated in many international air shows and attracted the attention of potential customers worldwide at the time, but the program was later suspended.

"The IL-114-100 aircraft already has a head start with a certified platform and the P&WC PW127H engine which has accumulated more than 118,000 flying hours," notes Nikolay Talikov, Ilyushin General Designer. "With a range of 4,500 km at 460 km/hr, it is well positioned for takeoff among customers in both Russian and international regional requirements."

100,000 reasons to go beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, and a global leader in aerospace, P&WC is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future business opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in levels of demand in the aerospace industry, in levels of air travel, and in the number of aircraft to be built; challenges in the design, development, production, support, performance, and realization of anticipated benefits of advanced technologies; as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in United Technologies Corp.'s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

