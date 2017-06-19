Basware Announces Strengthened Relationship With Thames Valley Police

ESPOO, Finland, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Basware announces it has further strengthened its position as leader for the provision of electronic marketplaces in the UK public sector.

Basware Marketplace has been in use in the UK public sector since 2005. In this time, the product set has managed over £7 billion worth of public-sector transactions. Basware Marketplace has over 40,000 registered suppliers and over 1,700 buyers.

Basware Marketplace was originally designed for the UK public sector. It is a security-accredited service used across central government, local government, health services and police forces.

Thames Valley Police is one of a number of police forces that have signed up for Basware Marketplace under the G-Cloud 8 framework.

Thames Valley Police is the territorial police force responsible for policing Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Richard Fowles, Head of Procurement for Thames Valley Police says, "Our procurement of Basware Marketplace is part of our long-term commitment to improve efficiency around the sourcing of goods and services within the police force and will help us to strengthen supplier relationships."

