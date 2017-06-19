SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Igneous Systems, which designed the industry's first secondary storage for massive file systems, has won a Red Herring Top 100 North America 2017 award. The awards recognize the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

Igneous also won the award in 2016. Red Herring's editorial board chooses the winners from thousands of entrants based on financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration.

"Igneous is honored to be recognized two years in a row by Red Herring for our innovation in secondary storage," said Igneous CEO Kiran Bhageshpur. "We're excited to offer enterprises a consolidated backup and archive solution that is significantly more simple and cost-effective than legacy storage. Being part of such an esteemed group of cutting-edge companies reinforces our commitment to our mission."

Past Red Herring Top 100 winners have included Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube. Red Herring Chairman Alex Vieux called this year's Top 100 winners "among our most intriguing yet."

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors," Vieux said. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Igneous Systems embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Igneous should be proud of its achievement -- the competition was incredibly strong."

Igneous Systems' hybrid cloud services -- Igneous Storage, Igneous Backup and Igneous Archive -- offer the best of both worlds for enterprises: the convenience of keeping data in their datacenters behind their firewalls, and the option of tiering to public cloud.

About Igneous Systems

Igneous Systems is a Seattle-based, venture-backed company that designed the industry's first secondary storage to effortlessly handle massive file systems. The company holds 12 patents in the United States. For more information, visit www.igneous.io. Follow us on Twitter @IgneousIO and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/igneous.