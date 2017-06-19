ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - June 19, 2017) - Sunworks, Inc., a leading provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial (ACI), and residential markets, announced today a new project for a 1.1 Megawatt (MW) solar system that will be constructed at CSP Labs in Pleasant Grove, California. The system will offset more than 90% of the lab's annual electricity needs. CSP Labs provides a wide range of services including seed germination, disease diagnosis, hybrid research, and non-GMO testing.

Sunworks Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Cargile, said "We are excited to partner with CSP Labs on this important project. The passion that the CSP team has for making a positive impact on California's agriculture community is unmatched. The solar system we have co-developed will lower CSP's total energy cost and allow them to use available resources to pursue their long-term strategic plans. Partnerships with quality organizations, such as CSP Labs, are core to the Sunworks strategy of proliferating solar systems and furthering efficient energy consumption."

Plant health is a vital component to the economic well-being of California's farms, orchards, and ranches. The state's food supply is rigorously protected from exotic pests that could otherwise damage future crop yields. The impact of pests, as well as the pesticides that are used to combat them, have a direct influence on the state's position as a key global food provider. Established in 1992, CSP Labs works directly with the California Department of Agriculture (CDFA) to study and analyze quarantined samples that are submitted by farmers throughout the state.

Both Sunworks and CSP Labs share a comprehensive, long term commitment to sustainable agriculture. With several new buildings recently constructed on the CSP Labs campus, modern construction codes require that they incorporate new energy savings measures. Coupled with the electricity consumption rates for greenhouse LED lighting, cloning technology, and seedling cultivation, CSP Labs has made it a priority to lower their operational costs by partnering with Sunworks.

The Sunworks team analyzed all facets of the laboratory's daily operations and developed an all-inclusive solar design specifically tailored for their needs. By leveraging adjacent, unused land that's currently owned by CSP Labs, Sunworks will complete the construction of the ground mounted 1.1 MW DC solar system later this year. The system is expected to produce 1,620,682 kWh of electricity, accounting for over 90% of the lab's annual energy consumption. The chosen site and its new solar design provides for scalability, accommodating operational expansion by CSP Labs in the future.

The project will be supported by Sunworks' industry leading, 25-year warranty as well as operation, maintenance, and monitoring of the system. Construction is expected to be completed by end of 2017.

