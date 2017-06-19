White Paper Shows How to Avoid "Fear of Missing Opportunities" with Adaptive Marketing

Alterian's new white paper, Customer Journey Maps Give Me FOMO: Fear of Missing Opportunities shows marketers a dynamic alternative to linear, obsolete customer journey maps with the Adaptive Marketer™ Approach.

"Traditional marketers are waking up to the fact that they are no longer in control of their customer's journey," said Bob Hale, Alterian CEO. "Consumers can interact with brands in too many ways for marketers to predict or control; we need to be Adaptive Marketers that adjust to their needs and their behavior at any touchpoint they choose."

The white paper lays out specific steps, scenarios and solutions for marketers to turn failing customer journey maps into an Adaptive Customer Experience™, a customer experience that automatically adapts to the unpredictable behavior of consumers and naturally improves every single time an interaction occurs.

Customer Journey Maps Give Me FOMO traces the evolution of the customer journey map to today's empowered and unpredictable -- consumer era, where marketers are struggling to adapt, hampered by systems that demand personalization rules on a channel-by-channel basis. The Adaptive Marketer Approach is laid out in three steps:

STEP 1: Understand the Meaning of an "Opportunity"

The first step is to identify all potential customer opportunities and how to maximize each one by using the latest state of the customer relationship, which is made up of slow (historical) and fast (in-the-moment) data.

STEP 2: Confirm Business Objective Personas

No matter how sophisticated the Adaptive Customer Experience (ACX), each begins with a business objective and a persona. The Adaptive Marketer Approach is most effective when there is one customer-centric marketing strategy that is shared across the entire organization.

STEP 3: Prioritize Your Customer Experiences

Adaptive Marketers must prioritize to make sure that their ACX campaigns all work together rather than having separate, competing customer journey maps that simultaneously produce conflicting customer experiences.

Check out Alterian's Customer Journey Maps Give Me FOMO: Fear of Missing Opportunities to find out how to replace the traditional and increasingly irrelevant customer journey map to reach today's fast-moving and empowered consumers with an Adaptive Customer Experience.

About Alterian

With over 20 years of experience, Alterian helps marketers around the world adapt to the unpredictable behavior of their customers so they can always send the right message no matter where and when an interaction occurs. Innovative brands use Alterian's platform to create an Adaptive Customer Experience that automatically adapts to the unpredictable behavior of their customers and naturally improves every single time a brand interaction occurs on any touchpoint.

Visit alterian.com to see how Adaptive Marketers™ are solving their unique challenges by always being one step ahead and maximizing every opportunity to increase the lifetime value of each customer one relationship at a time. Alterian is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Bristol, UK and Sydney, Australia.

