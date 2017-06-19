GENBAND and Vodafone Fiji Win Prestigious Enterprise Service Innovation Award from Global Telecoms Business

Recognizes the two organizations' partnership for second time in three years

PLANO, Texas, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GENBAND', a leading provider of real-time communications solutions, today announced that its groundbreaking Unified Communications (UC) over Satellite deployment with Vodafone Fiji won the Enterprise Service Innovation award at the GTB Telecoms Innovation Summit. The awards showcase and celebrate the most successful telco projects from across the globe.

"Delivering next-generation services to remote areas was a daunting challenge but we knew that we could take them on successfully in partnership with GENBAND," said Andrew Kumar, CTO, Vodafone Fiji. "We are honored by this recognition."

Accessing the latest communications services has been impossible for many remote areas due to what until now had been the massive infrastructure requirements for such deployments. Vodafone Fiji and GENBAND were able to bypass these physical infrastructure requirements and deliver state-of-the art services across the Pacific and its many Island nations by designing and implementing a Suva, Fiji-based cloud hosted UC solution over Satellite.

"We had a superb range of projects nominated for this year's awards," added Alan Burkitt-Gray, Executive Editor of Global Telecoms Business and Capacity. "Each year since 2007 we've seen how the industry is getting more innovative and more imaginative about serving customers as technology advances."

While service providers must identify new ways to offset eroding residential services, enterprises need accesstothe tools that support seamless collaboration. GENBAND's hosted UC solution delivers the next phase of mobile and web-based collaboration tools and ubiquitous access to text, voice, video and screen sharing to support these goals.

"This is a coveted award that we are delighted to have won with Vodafone Fiji for the second time," said David O'Connor, Senior Vice President of APAC Sales for GENBAND. "Our partnership has allowed us to deliver a range of innovative solutions that best leverage our state of the art capabilities. We look forward to continuing this collaboration."

