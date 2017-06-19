Frontier Pharma: First-in-Class Innovation in Hematological Cancers - With Over 1,450 Programs in Active Development - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Frontier Pharma: First-in-Class Innovation in Hematological Cancers - Cytokine Signaling and Kinase Targeted Immunotherapies Dominate a Large and Highly Versatile Pipeline" drug pipelines to their offering.

Hematological cancer describes a group of malignancies that affect the blood, lymph nodes and bone marrow. The three main types are leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. The American Cancer Society (ACS) predicts that in 2017 there will be almost 173,000 new cases of leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma together. Although individually accounting for relatively modest proportions of new cancer cases, when combined these hematological cancers are estimated to be the third most common type of cancer in the US. Furthermore, there are predicted to be over 58,000 deaths caused by hematological cancers in the US in 2017 (ACS, 2017).

Hematological cancers pipeline is the largest within the oncology therapy area - with 1,474 programs in active development it accounts for over 19% of the therapy area. There are a total of 477 first-in-class pipeline programs in development for hematological cancers, representing 40% of those with a disclosed molecular target. Cytokine signaling targets make up the greatest proportion of pipeline and first-in-class programs, followed in both instances by kinases. These two target categories are intrinsically linked with components of immune response, and are responsible for the majority of targets in part due to the nature of hematological cancers and their action on immune cells. Additionally, much of the most promising potential within the hematological cancers area revolves around targeted immunotherapies.



Between 2006 and the beginning of 2017 a total of 467 licensing deals and 323 co-development deals were completed in the hematological cancers therapy area. Of those with a disclosed value, the combined aggregate deal value was $67.6 billion, highlighting that strategic consolidations within hematological cancers are particularly valuable. The high level of deal-making activity is also indicative of a strong willingness on the part of pharmaceutical companies to engage in strategic consolidations in order to mitigate some of the risks and the significant failure rates associated with drug development in the hematological cancers therapy area. Companies have a meaningful incentive to invest in pipeline programs due to the strong commercial performance of leading cancer products.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Executive Summary



3 The Case for Innovation in the Hematological Cancer Market



4 Clinical and Commercial Landscape



5 Pipeline Landscape Assessment



6 Signaling Network and Innovation Alignment within Hematological Cancers

7 First-in-Class Target Evaluation



8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c7xwjt/frontier_pharma

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716