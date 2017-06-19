

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Co. (RTN) said that on June 9, 2017, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awarded the Development, Operations and Maintenance contract, known as DOMino, to the Company.



The IDIQ contract has a value of up to $1 billion over five years. Raytheon, a global leader in cybersecurity and defense, will be the prime contractor and systems integrator to help safeguard the .gov domain by providing design, development, operations and maintenance services in support of DHS's National Protection and Programs Directorate.



As per the contract, Raytheon will help develop DHS's next generation National Cybersecurity Protection System, delivering new and upgraded capabilities, including: Intrusion detection and prevention; Automation; Analytics; Information sharing.



