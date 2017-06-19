MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Aurvista Gold Corporation ("Aurvista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AVA)(OTCQB: ARVSF)(FRANKFURT: AV2) has applied to the Quebec Superior Court of Justice, Commercial Chamber (the "Court") for an order pursuant to Section 133(3) of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA") extending the time for Aurvista to call and hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was originally scheduled to be held on June 22, 2017, to the earliest date possible however not later than August 15, 2017(the "Order").

Aurvista's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: "The Company's growth and transformation requires expanded and enhanced board and advisory committees as we bring the project forward to the next level. We have applied for the additional time required for us to disseminate updated information to our shareholders for consideration and review. We are confident that the new direction will be well received by all."

The application will be heard on June 21st, 2017 at 9:15 a.m. at 1 Notre-Dame Street, Montreal, in Courtroom 16.12. Any interested person may attend in person and make submissions on the application. In support of the application, the Company filed with the Court: an Affidavit of the Corporate Secretary of the Corporation, sworn on June 16, 2017 and a form of Order. A copy of the Notice of Application is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company plans to distribute an amended proxy circular at a later date and shareholders will be informed of the new annual and special meeting date as soon as possible.

Douay Gold Project and Company Profile:

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a well-funded gold exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Quebec. The Company's district-scale 305 km2 Douay Gold Project is located along a 40km segment of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec. The Project hosts a multi-million ounce gold deposit that remains open in several directions, with excellent infrastructure and several large scale operating mines within 150 km. The Douay Gold Project's high-grade zones are still intact (never been mined), the Project is virtually royalty free, and the Company has aggressive property-wide exploration and drilling plans to continue making new discoveries and building high-quality ounces in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. The Company has 148,901,764 shares outstanding trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany and the OTCQB in the US. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.aurvistagold.com.

