Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian Central Securities Depositories' (Baltic CSDs) will be migrated to pan-European TARGET2-Securities platform (T2S) and will implement a single securities settlement and registry system during September 14-18, 2017.



Therefore, the Baltic CSDs would like to notify Stock Exchange Members, Issuers, Participants of the Baltic CSDs and other market stakeholders that settlement of trades will not take place on:



· Friday, September 15, 2017;



· Monday, September 18, 2017.



Considering that Friday (September 15) and Monday (September 18) will be non-settlement days for Stock Exchange transactions, therefore the automatically matched executed trades on the Stock Exchange trading system (with the settlement cycle T+2) will be settled as follows:



· For trades with trade date September 13, 2017, the settlement date will be September 19, 2017;



· For trades with trade date September 14, 15 and 18, 2017, the settlement date will be September 20, 2017.



The aforementioned changes have been confirmed with Baltic CSDs. Information about scheduled settlement holidays has been sent to Baltic Financial Supervisory Authorities (FSAs) on May 16, 2017.



