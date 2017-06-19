Genex Power claims it is making rapid progress on the construction of the first 50 MW phase of a PV array at a former gold mine in northeastern Australia, with preparations already under way for the second 270 MW stage, as well as a related 250 MW pumped hydro installation.The Sydney-based developer says ongoing plans to build new transmission infrastructure in the state will "significantly de-risk these projects" and allow it to expedite development. Earlier this month, the Queensland state government promised to provide AU$150 million ($114.2 million) to help fund the development of transmission lines that will accommodate both the second stage of the solar project and the pumped storage hydro installation. Genex claims the new infrastructure -which is still subject to a feasibility study - could facilitate the development of up to 2 GW of renewables capacity in northern Queensland. Genex also selected Grant Samuel earlier this month as its financial adviser for the second ...

