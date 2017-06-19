ArisGlobal LifeSphere' Cognitive Computing Platform Transforms All Core Functions of the Product Lifecycle

CHICAGO, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First-ever enterprise-wide, integrated Cloud platform solves integration and data management challenges to streamline product development, improve regulatory compliance, increase efficiencies and reduce risk for life sciences community

Today at DIA 2017 Annual Meeting, the largest event in the life sciences industry, ArisGlobal, a leading provider of integrated, cloud-based software solutions for life sciences, announced availability of ArisGlobal LifeSphere', the most complete cognitive computing platform to support the entire product lifecycle from clinical development to commercialization and marketing. For the first time, and with global regulatory compliance at its core, LifeSphere transforms every primary function of the product lifecycle including clinical operations, clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, benefit-risk assessment, signal detection, regulatory affairs and medical communications. As part of this platform launch, ArisGlobal introduced the company's new corporate brand to reflect its evolution as a leading technology provider and its vision of the future.

"We launched the LifeSphere platform to solve some of the most vexing issues facing life sciences companies," said Sankesh Abbhi , Managing Director. "We have witnessed how costly, complicated and time-consuming integration is for our clients, with varying standards and approaches in the market. LifeSphere eliminates those issues and coalesces disparate tasks onto a single platform, where data can be shared and analyzed with ease and core processes can be automated."

The ArisGlobal LifeSphere' platform embraces four key tenets:

Open architecture that readily integrates with other ArisGlobal solutions, and it is purposely built with an open architecture that enables easy integration with third-party solutions to deliver improved cross-functional process efficiencies, collaboration, control and visibility of the "single source of truth."

that readily integrates with other ArisGlobal solutions, and it is purposely built with an open architecture that enables easy integration with third-party solutions to deliver improved cross-functional process efficiencies, collaboration, control and visibility of the "single source of truth." Cognitive computing and digital technologies that takes advantage of advanced machine learning capabilities to enable automation of core processes to reduce processing time.

that takes advantage of advanced machine learning capabilities to enable automation of core processes to reduce processing time. Multi-tenant c loud deployment with advanced Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) capabilities to provide a compliant, secure, pre-validated platform that insulates against changing regulations, upgrade and maintenance costs.

with advanced Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) capabilities to provide a compliant, secure, pre-validated platform that insulates against changing regulations, upgrade and maintenance costs. Industry standard best practices, reflected in all core processes, have been developed collaboratively, validated by customers, and implemented as out-of-the box features and functionalities to transform all areas of the product lifecycle.

"Our new branding is intended to convey how cognitive computing and other advanced technology and practices converge to modernize the way today's life sciences company can now develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market," said Sonia Veluchamy, Managing Director at ArisGlobal. "Our new tagline 'We Bring the Future to Life' is our invitation to those companies who seek a new, innovative approach for resolving long-standing issues that impact compliance, productivity, and TCO."

Additional Information

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is the visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs, and bring new products to market. Our cognitive technology platform, LifeSphere, integrates machine learning capabilities to automate all core functions of the product lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, our cognitive platform delivers actionable insights, boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenancy.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India and Japan. Visit arisglobal.com, or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.