Complete Controller Launches Improved CPA Access to their Client's Virtual Accounting Department

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2017 / Complete Controller (R) is announcing the release of its completely redesigned desktop experience for CPA users. The virtual accounting service company provides both hosting and bookkeeping service to small businesses, family trusts, and households.

As a company spokesperson noted, Complete Controller is now offering a "TaxPrep" desktop to its CPA users with which they have two or more clients in common. The desktop allows users to access all approved client desktops securely to review the books, prepare taxes, view critical documents, and perform audits. The standardization saves time, and the single point of access now ensures a secure experience without the need for multiple logins. There is no cost for the "TaxPrep" desktop.

"A big part of our business model has always been to support the CPA community by providing accurate and reliable services to their clients. Adding this feature will further enhance the experience our busy CPAs have with Complete Controller." says Jennifer Brazer, CEO of Complete Controller.

The new desktop experience is one of many features that helps Complete Controller stand out. For example, its unique hosted environment has always been touted as one of the company's greatest value propositions because it allows the client, the Complete Controller team, and the client's Tax Preparer access to the bookkeeping and the records securely on demand.

Its paperless Filing Cabinet, which serves as a financial records depository, surpasses other document hosting solutions on the market because the documents are consistently named, more secure, and less vulnerable to unwanted user deletions or modifications.

The hosted desktop environment also allows the company to provide a perpetually updated license of QuickBooks Premier to their clients keeping all bookkeeping files in the same version, which the spokesperson said eliminates the need for cross version training or compatibility concerns. For those clients that use QuickBooks Online, the business hosts a desktop plug-in that enhances functionality and user experience. This standardization has made the company a leading provider of bookkeeping services for CPA firms across the country.

Christie Hyche, CPA at Layne Lauritzen Music CPAs said, "The desktop access makes it so I don't have to ask clients for things and have them dilly-dally or tell me something is coming, only to find that it isn't. I can just go to the desktop and have everything right there. After bringing on multiple clients, the access through my own desktop has been great because everything is there in one place."

