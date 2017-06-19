sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire
London, June 19

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the interim dividend previously announced on 25 May 2017 has been set at 1.280750, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 2.108139 pence per share (USD dividend 2.70 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 30 June 2017 (to shareholders on the register on 9 June 2017).

19 June 2017

Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098


