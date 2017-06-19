

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Monday, extending recent losses in the aftermath of last week's rate hike by the Federal Reserve.



The Fed projects another rate hike this year and three more in 2018 despite a rough patch for the economy.



Gold for August was down $4 at $1252 an ounce, the lowest in three weeks.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak at the Business Roundtable Meeting held by the North Country Chamber of Commerce and North Country Regional Economic Development Council, in Plattsburg, NY at 8.00 am ET.



President Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Charles Evans will speak about current economic conditions or monetary policy at the Money Marketeers of New York University event in New York City, with audience and media Q&A at 7.00 pm ET.



