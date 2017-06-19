Booking.com Brings You the Top Destinations to Indulge in Global Delicacies

AMSTERDAM, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With three quarters (75%) of global travellers saying that they would likely travel somewhere renowned for its great food and drink when choosing their next travel destination[i], culinary travel is a trend on the rise. The joy of trying and eating delicious new dishes while travelling can make a trip to remember. Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, uncovers the top food destinations around the world, as endorsed by Booking.com travellers[ii]. Now you can discover these gastronomic hot spots on your next getaway.

Top 10 cities globally endorsed for food by Booking.com travellers 1 Hong Kong 2 Sao Paulo 3 Tokyo 4 Athens 5 Kuala Lumpur 6 Melbourne 7 Bangkok 8 Granada 9 Las Vegas 10 Buenos Aires

To read the full release, visit https://globalnews.booking.com/eat-your-way-around-the-world-top-destinations-to-indulge-in-global-delicacies/.

i. According to data collected by Booking.com with 12,781 respondents across 13 markets in September 2016. Respondents had to be 18 years of age or older, had to have travelled at least once in 2016 and had to be planning at least one trip for 2017. All respondents had to consider themselves part of their travel decision-making process

ii. To find the top 25 destinations, Booking.com looked at destinations that had the most endorsements for 'food' by global Booking.com travellers, which needed to have over 300 endorsements or more for 'food' between 1 January 2016 - 31 December 2016 to be considered.

