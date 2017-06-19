MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Highlights of the 2,925 m spring drill campaign on Zone 25 extension

-- 1.70 g/t Au over 30 m, including 4.26 g/t over 4.5 m -- 1.96 g/t Au over 28.7 m, including 4.11 g/t over 7.9 m -- 3.82 g/t Au over 3.0 m -- Hole PT-17-105 finished in mineralization with 0.73 g/t Au over 6 m

Canada Strategic Metals Inc. ("Canada Strategic Metals" or "the Company") (TSX VENTURE: CJC)(FRANKFURT: YXEN)(OTCBB: CJCFF) and Matamec Explorations Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MAT) (OTCQX: MHREF) are pleased to announce the complete results from the 2017 spring drilling campaign on the Sakami property. A total of 2,925 m of drilling was completed in 7 drill holes (PT-17-100 to PT-17-106) along the shore of Sakami Lake to extend the known mineralized body to the west and at depth. This drilling successfully extended the strike length of the zone to 700 m, and appears to support the theory of higher grade subdomains with rakes trending west-south-west (see figure 1). The broken core in drill hole PT-17-104A and the disjointed nature of PT-17-105 highlight the increasing geological complexity to the west. The PT-17-105 hole finished in mineralization reaching drill rig depth capacity. This confirms the depth continuity of the mineralization and further investigation will be required to understand the total width at a vertical depth of 450 m.

The highlights of this lot of results are from PT-17-102 with 1.7 g/t Au over 30 m including 4.26 g/t Au over 4.5 m and PT-17-106 with 1.17g/t Au over 10.5 m. Drill hole PT-17-104 was recollared (PT-17-104A) and did not reach the target depth due to poor rock quality; possibly related to a fault zone (white dot on figure 1). However, it did intersect 3.82 g/t Au over 3 m at a shallower level and in a similar geological context as Zone 25. Drill holes PT-17-103 and PT-17-105 did not intersect any significant Au mineralization at the expected intervals in the drilling, which highlights the potential geological complexity at the western extent (grey dots on figure 1). Further interpretation and geochemistry on the nature of a new diorite intrusion in the sequence should give a better understanding of the geological model as it will confirm the rock composition as a diorite or a highly altered paragneiss. This potential diorite could add to a growing list of geological similarities with Goldcorp's Eleonore Deposit. Mineralized intervals for PT-17-100 and PT-17-101 have previously been announced. The best intersections for the entire 2017 drill campaign are displayed in the table below.

-------------------------------------------------------- Hole Name From To Length(i) Au ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Previously Reported PT-17-100(i) 295.5 307.5 12.0 1.02 -------------------------------------------------------- Including 304.5 307.5 3.0 2.07 -------------------------------------------------------- PT-17-101 311.6 340.3 28.7 1.96 -------------------------------------------------------- Including 313.1 321.0 7.9 4.11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- New Results PT-17-102 328.5 358.5 30.0 1.70 -------------------------------------------------------- Including 354.0 358.5 4.5 4.26 -------------------------------------------------------- PT-17-102 367.5 376.5 9.0 1.32 -------------------------------------------------------- PT-17-104A 240.0 243.0 3.0 3.82 -------------------------------------------------------- PT-17-105 586.5 592.5 6.0 0.73 -------------------------------------------------------- PT-17-106 196.5 207.0 10.5 1.17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i) Core length; the true thickness is between 70 to 95% of the core length.

Jean-Sebastien Lavallee (OGQ #773), geologist, shareholder, Executive Chairman and Exploration Manager of the Company and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About Canada Strategic Metals

Canada Strategic Metals is an emerging company focused on the exploration and development of a number of projects covering over 22,584 hectares in Quebec. With broad management experience in green technology and junior resource exploration and development, Canada Strategic Metals is well positioned to aggressively advance this promising property portfolio for its shareholders.

For more information on the Company, please visit www.csmetals.ca.

To view the figure associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/CanadaStrategic_Figure1.pdf

