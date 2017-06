CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Norwegian announced that the carrier has selected Boeing to provide all its flight training needs.



Boeing and Norwegian also announced an order for two additional 737 MAX 8s at the 2017 Paris Air Show. Valued at $225 million at current list prices, Norwegian now has 110 unfilled orders for 737 MAX 8s.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX