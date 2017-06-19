Philippines Mattress Market Outlook to 2021 - Transformation of Rural to Urban Augmenting Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Philippines Mattress Market Outlook to 2021- Growing and Expanding Healthcare and Hospitality Sector to Augment Market Growth" report to their offering.

The report covers market size, segmentation on the basis of size, type, market structure, urban and rural, region, distribution channels and end users. The report also covers market in different aspects such as trade scenario - import and export of mattresses, competitive landscape and company profiles for major players in Philippines mattress market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

The report facilitate the reader with an in-depth analysis of the existing and future trends, issues and challenges prevalent in the industry and anticipated growth in the future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for mattress manufacturers, mattress raw material manufacturers, retailers, franchisees, home furnishing companies and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Philippines mattress market is concentrated with a limited number of organized market players which include mattress manufacturing companies such as Philippine Bed Manufacturing Corporation, Uratex Foam, Tempur Foam, Mandaue Foam and others. There is a significant competition in the market between the companies on the basis of price, type, functionality and channel of distribution of mattresses. All the aforementioned companies manufacture classic and premium foam and spring mattresses suitable for both residential and non-residential customers. Entry of foreign players such as Tempur, King Koil and other such players has augmented competition in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Philippines Mattress Market Overview and Genesis

4. Value Chain Analysis in Philippines Mattress Market

5. Philippines Mattress Market Size by Revenue and Sales Volume, 2011-2016

6. Philippines Mattress Market Segmentation

7. Trade Scenario for Philippines Mattress Market

8. Trends and Developments in Philippines Mattress Market

9. Issues and Challenges in Philippines Mattress Market

10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis for Philippines Mattress Market

11. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Philippines Mattress Market

12. Product Portfolio of Major Companies in Philippines Mattress Market

13. Philippines Mattress Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-2021

14. Macro Economic Factors For Philippines Mattresses Market

Companies Mentioned

Mandaue Foam and Tempur

Philippines Bed and Furniture Manufacturing Corporation

Salem Foam

Uratex

Tempur

King Koil

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7n3fvl/philippines

