Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cinema Industry Research France and Benelux" report to their offering.
Containing some of the most innovative and best-run exhibitors in Europe, the France and Benelux region remains a dynamic hotspot in Europe's exhibition landscape.
Most recently consolidation has emerged as a major theme, with Belgium's Kinepolis acquiring the regional exhibitor Utopia and a number of single cinemas, and Pathé making acquisitions in the Netherlands and, for the first time, Belgium. With Vue also present in the market, more developments are almost certainly in the pipeline.
As well as describing the most recent developments, this report brings together market and financial data from around the region, and includes profiles of the key companies active in it.
Key Topics Covered:
Belgium
- Films and Distribution
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Kinepolis
- Forecasts
France
- Audience
- Films
- Distribution
- Taxes
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé
- UGC
- CGR
- Kinepolis
- Cap' Cine
- Cineville
- Cine-Alpes
- MK2
- Megarama
- Forecasts
Luxembourg
- Films and Distribution
- Taxes
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Forecasts
Netherlands
- Films and Distribution
- Taxes
- Concessions and Other Income
- Cinemas
- Companies
- Pathé Theatres
- Vue
- Kinepolis
- Forecasts
Companies Mentioned
- Cap' Cine
- CGR
- Cine-Alpes
- Cineville
- Kinepol
- Kinepolis
- Kinepolis
- Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé
- MK2
- Pathé Theatres
- UGC
- Vue
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dctqvd/cinema_industry
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005636/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Film and Motion Picture