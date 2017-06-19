Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cinema Industry Research France and Benelux" report to their offering.

Containing some of the most innovative and best-run exhibitors in Europe, the France and Benelux region remains a dynamic hotspot in Europe's exhibition landscape.

Most recently consolidation has emerged as a major theme, with Belgium's Kinepolis acquiring the regional exhibitor Utopia and a number of single cinemas, and Pathé making acquisitions in the Netherlands and, for the first time, Belgium. With Vue also present in the market, more developments are almost certainly in the pipeline.

As well as describing the most recent developments, this report brings together market and financial data from around the region, and includes profiles of the key companies active in it.

Key Topics Covered:

Belgium

Films and Distribution

Cinemas

Companies

Kinepolis

Forecasts

France

Audience

Films

Distribution

Taxes

Cinemas

Companies

Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé

UGC

CGR

Kinepolis

Cap' Cine

Cineville

Cine-Alpes

MK2

Megarama

Forecasts

Luxembourg

Films and Distribution

Taxes

Cinemas

Companies

Forecasts

Netherlands

Films and Distribution

Taxes

Concessions and Other Income

Cinemas

Companies

Pathé Theatres

Vue

Kinepolis

Forecasts

Companies Mentioned

Cap' Cine

CGR

Cine-Alpes

Cineville

Kinepol

Kinepolis

Kinepolis

Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé

MK2

Pathé Theatres

UGC

Vue

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dctqvd/cinema_industry

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005636/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Film and Motion Picture