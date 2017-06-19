

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were steady Monday morning after falling sharply last week.



Oil demand will surpass supply in the second half of this year, the International Energy Agency said Friday.



Also, Baker Hughes said the U.S. rig count rose by 6 to 747, the most since April 2015.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 10 cents at $44.91 a barrel, having slipped to its lowest since November.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak at the Business Roundtable Meeting held by the North Country Chamber of Commerce and North Country Regional Economic Development Council, in Plattsburg, NY at 8.00 am ET.



