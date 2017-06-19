Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2017) - Gunpowder Capital Corp., (CSE: GPC), (CSE: GPC.PR.A), (FSE: YS6N), ("Gunpowder" or the "Corporation") announced today that its fully owned subsidiary GP Realty Inc., has secured a mortgage with a major Canadian financial institution for 1209 Hickory Road, (see press release dated May 25th, 2017) a fully tenanted residential rental property located in Windsor, Ontario.

Terms of the mortgage are as follows: Term is for one year at 3.2% per annum, for the amount of One Hundred and One Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty Dollars ("$101,250.00") CDN amortized over a 15 year period.

Mr. Paul Haber stated: "The acquisition of 1209 Hickory Road, and the terms of the mortgage the Corporation has entered into will result in a 30% cash on cash return on the Corporation's investment into the property. We continue to source additional real estate assets in both the residential and commercial spaces throughout Ontario."

Under the terms of the mortgage, two senior executives of the Corporation have provided personal guarantees. As compensation for providing these guarantees, the Corporation will, subject to regulatory approval, grant stock options to these executives to acquire an aggregate of Four Hundred Thousand ("400,000") common shares, under its Stock Option Plan. Each option is exercisable for a ten year period to acquire one common share at a price of Ten Cents ("$0.10") per share. The options granted are not subject to any vesting restrictions.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Frank Kordy

CEO & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Paul Haber

CFO

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: paul.haber@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

