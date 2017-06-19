SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Bay Microsystems, a pioneer in developing mission-critical, big data wide area networking applications, announced today that it has attained dramatic productivity growth from its deployment of Unified Office's Total Connect Now(SM) innovative, reliable, VoIP and analytics business communications platform. Bay Microsystems helps its customers address the challenges they face with their geographically dispersed data regardless of network capacity, data volume, application or location. Since 2006, the company's innovative offerings have made complex, distributed applications possible by increasing the value, accessibility and management of an organization's data.

Bay Microsystems needed a reliable, dependable, highly configurable, fully featured unified communications system to which it could entrust its mission critical client communications. It wanted this to be delivered as a managed service that eliminated the finger pointing that is typical with multi-vendor systems.

"Voice communications are extremely critical for us, our partners, and our customers," said Harry Carr, CEO, Bay Microsystems. "Unified Office's Total Connect Now(SM) service, built on top of their highly resilient and dependable Highest Quality Routing Cloud (HQRP™) network has given us unprecedented reliability and quality along with a highly configurable system. It is indeed a pleasure to work with a company like Unified Office that is so innovative and flexible. Rather than providing us with a one size fits all inflexible system like most other voice systems are, they worked with us to design a solution that met the unique needs of our business and our customers. They have managed to turn voice communications from being a commodity into a game changing experience that creates real tangible value."

Unified Office manages both the hardware and software aspects of Bay Microsystems' communications network, taking ownership of that and providing a high quality, highly reliable managed service. Bay Microsystems for example, is now able to easily and seamlessly add overseas VARs into their company's communications network as if they were on-net in the US.

"We have experienced significant productivity benefits from Unified Office. For example, with their simple extension dialing features, I can add anyone on my team instantly from my smartphone or tablet using voice or video and perform a demonstration of our product capabilities on the fly," Carr added. "Features like this help our sales and marketing teams to grow our business. Additionally, we were able to re-allocate key employees, who previously spent a large part of their time managing our previous communications system, to perform core software development work for us. There are not many vendors in the marketplace today that have these capabilities. Our experience is that nobody comes close to what Unified Office offers."

"Unified Office provides unlimited capacity for Bay Microsystems to easily scale as their company grows," said Ray Pasquale, CEO of Unified Office. "If any of their facilities suffers a power or broadband outage, the inbound communications traffic can be dynamically switched to other sites for continuous business operations. Our High Quality Routing Protocol (HQRP™) transmission network provides superior VoIP/UC services to Bay Microsystems without the need for costly dedicated T1 access lines or MPLS tunnels. Unified Office's cloud is elastic and engineered to scale as needed to meet the demands of the largest of companies. We are very proud to have an industry leader like Bay Microsystems as a customer."

About Bay Microsystems

Bay delivers groundbreaking technology to enhance the value of data for commercial enterprises (e.g., media & entertainment, life sciences, cloud service providers and financial markets) while fueling mission agility within the federal government. Bay's proven, unique solutions provide the means to collaborate across global teams with increased productivity, revenue and operational efficiencies by taking distance out of data.

About Unified Office

Unified Office, Inc. is a leading provider of SDN-based hybrid cloud managed Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Unified Office's Total Connect Now(SM) service architecture was purpose-built from the ground up to deliver the highest quality of experience and availability, leveraging the latest in extensible business VoIP communications technology and cloud-based infrastructure to enhance SMB workforce productivity. Their cloud-based intelligent network incorporates Unified Office's unique adaptive Highest Quality Routing Protocol (HQRP™) for end-to-end service quality, and Business Continuity "shadowing" to ensure high availability operation over one or more redundant broadband links.

The Unified Office Visual Performance Suite™ and Internet of Things (IoT) platform provides a real-time view of changes in operational performance levels and actionable intelligence for SMBs, store managers and owners, enabling them to readily determine real-time business performance, take immediate actions, and apply continuous operational improvements. This results in higher customer satisfaction, increased customer retention, and increased revenues and profitability. For more information visit www.unifiedoffice.com.

