Seed Treatment Fungicides Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2022 - Analysis By Type, Crop Type, Application Technique, Form & Region - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Seed Treatment Fungicides Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The seed treatment fungicides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% from 2017, to reach a projected value of USD 1.88 Billion by 2022. Increasing usage of seed treatment solutions on expensive GM seeds, growth in the area under GM crops, increasing crop demand for biofuel and feed, and the use of fungicides as a low-cost crop protection solution are enhancing the market for seed treatment fungicides, globally. The growth in the fungicide seed treatment market is also driven by advanced farming technologies which ensure safe and reliable application of seed treatment formulas.



The market for cereals & grains is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the rise in demand for agricultural production. Increasing demand from downstream markets in the food & beverage and feed industries has boosted the overall demand for seed treatment fungicides across the globe.



The seed dressing segment accounted for more than half of the total application technique market in 2016. Since it a low-cost technique compared to other techniques (such as coating and pelleting), it is economical to use on low-cost cereals and grains, such as wheat and corn, which are the major crop types dominating the seed treatment fungicides market.



The biological seed treatment market is expected to have a high CAGR during the forecast period, since it is an eco-friendly method for crop protection; consumers also show a preference for these fungicides as they are chemical-free.



South America led the seed treatment fungicides market in 2016 and is also the fastest-growing market owing to increased area under major seed treatment crops, such as corn and soybean. The demand for seed treatment products in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be primarily driven by countries such as China and India.



Multiple registrations of seed treatment products in different countries has been a matter of concern in the seed treatment fungicides market since the assessment and understanding of requirements of different markets and then complying with them involves a significant investment of time and money.



Companies Mentioned



Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

Arysta Lifescience (U.S.)

Auswest Seeds ( Australia )

) Basf Se

Bayer Cropscience Ag

Certis Europe Llc (U.S.)

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Fmc Corporation

Germains Seed Technology (U.K.)

Helena Chemical Company (U.S.)

Incotec Group Bv ( The Netherlands )

) Loveland Products Inc (U.S.)

Monsanto Company

Novozymes A/S

Nufarm Limited

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Rallis India Limited ( India )

) Rotam ( China )

) Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd

Syngenta Ag

Tagros Chemicals India Ltd. ( India )

) The Dow Chemical Company

Upl ( India )

) Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc (U.S.)

Winfield Solutions Llc. (U.S.)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Seed Treatment Fungicides Market, By Type



7 Seed Treatment Fungicides Market, By Crop Type



8 Seed Treatment Fungicides Market, By Application Technique



9 Seed Treatment Fungicides Market, By Form



10 Seed Treatment Fungicides Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6g5mn4/seed_treatment

