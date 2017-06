WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages increased at a faster pace in May, data published by the Central Statistical Office showed Monday.



Average gross wages and salaries grew 5.4 percent annually, following the 4.1 percent increase reported in April.



Month-on-month, average gross wages fell 2.2 percent in May.



During January to May, average gross wages advanced 4.7 percent from same period of previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX