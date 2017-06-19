VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ABZ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Bruce Bragagnolo to the Advisory Board of the Company.

Mr. Bragagnolo is the co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Timmins Gold Corp. (name changed to Alio Gold Inc.) an emerging intermediate, Mexican-focused gold producer. He is also the co-founder and the former CEO of Silvermex Resources Ltd., a silver explorer which was acquired by First Majestic Silver in 2011 for a market capitalization of $120 million. Mr. Bragagnolo is currently the CEO of CobalTech Mining Inc. and the Chairman of Inca One Gold Corp.

Mr. Bragagnolo's strategic planning, business development, administration and financing abilities were instrumental in Timmins Gold's IPO, the acquisition and construction of the San Francisco Mine, its listing on the TSX and NYSE-MKT, and the acquisition of the Caballo Blanco Project, the Ana Paula Project and the El Sauzal Mill. Mr. Bragagnolo was responsible for structuring and raising over $120 million in equity and debt for Timmins Gold and overseeing the growth of the Company as it transitioned from junior developer to a +100,000 oz. per year gold producer with a peak market capitalization of over $450 million. Mr. Bragagnolo obtained a degree in law from the University of British Columbia and is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia.

"It's my pleasure to welcome Mr. Bruce Bragagnolo to the Advisory Board of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Bruce's experience, understanding of the markets, administration, business development strategy, and financing abilities, make him an ideal person to provide guidance to the Company's team; adding strength to our organization and future development of the Company. Having had the pleasure of knowing Bruce for almost twenty five years, working with Bruce in the past, and the opportunity to follow his accomplishments, I'm sure the Company will benefit from his knowledge and relationships as it moves forward, together with the Company's existing Advisory Board members, Mr. Rafael Ovallos, Mr. Stephen Leahy, Mr. Andrew Bowering, Mr. Joe Piekenbrock, Mr. Bob Jacko and Mr. Sorin Posescu to build shareholder value for all shareholders" stated Chairman of the Board & CEO, Raj Chowdhry.

