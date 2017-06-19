CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibsons" or the "Company"), (TSX: GEI), today announced that incoming President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Spaulding, has been appointed to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Former President and Chief Executive Officer, Stewart Hanlon, has stepped down from the Board, effective today, as part of the Company's leadership succession. As announced, Mr. Hanlon will continue in an advisory capacity to facilitate a smooth management transition. Mr. Hanlon is retiring from the CEO role after twenty-six years of service to the company and 9 years as a member of the Board.

About Gibsons

Gibsons is a Canadian-based midstream energy company with operations in most of the key hydrocarbon-rich basins in North America. For over 60 years, Gibsons has delivered integrated midstream solutions to customers in the oil and gas industry. With headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's North American operations include the storage, blending, processing, transportation, marketing and distribution of crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products. The Company also provides oilfield waste and water management services.

Gibson Energy Inc. shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") including, but not limited to, the resignation of the current President and CEO from the Board and the appointment of his successor. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential" and "capable" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In addition, this news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributed to third party industry sources. The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 7, 2017 as filed on SEDAR.

Contacts:

Tammi Price

Vice President Finance & Corporate Affairs

(403) 206-4212

tprice@gibsons.com



