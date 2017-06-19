

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (NVDQ, NDQ.TO) announced a definitive arrangement with Stryker Corp. pursuant to which Stryker has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of NOVADAQ for $11.75 per share in cash, implying a total equity value of approximately $701 million. The transaction will be carried out by way of a court approved plan of arrangement and will require the approval of, among others, the holders of at least 66?% of the NOVADAQ Shares. The Special Meeting is expected to be held on or about August 4, 2017.



The board of NOVADAQ recommended that the company's shareholders vote in favor of the Arrangement.



