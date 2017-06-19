

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - On June 13, 2017, Yahoo! Inc. completed the sale of its operating business to Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) for about $4.48 billion. On June 16, 2017, Yahoo changed its name to 'Altaba Inc.'



Yahoo filed a Notification of Registration on Form N-8A and a Registration Statement on Form N-2 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to register as a publicly traded, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company.



Altaba shares will trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the new ticker symbol 'AABA' and the CUSIP number 021346 101 as of the open of trading on June 19, 2017. Previously, through June 16, 2017, Yahoo's common stock traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'YHOO'.



