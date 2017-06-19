XTX Markets Limited has been admitted as NCM derivatives member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB as of 20th of June 2017. From this date, XTX Markets Limited is admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Derivatives Market.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford on telephone +44 20 3753 2196.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB



