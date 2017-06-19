MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. (MOBI724) (CSE: MOS)(CSE: MOS.CN)(CNSX: MOS)(OTCQB: MOBIF), a FinTech leader offering integrated EMV payment, Card-Linked Offers and Digital Marketing, today announced that Michael Schuck had joined the company as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Johnny Hawa has taken the position as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Michael Schuck has more than 30 years of experience in banking and financial services. Most recently, Mr. Schuck was President of Omnico Solutions, a consulting company representing innovative companies in the financial services industry. Previously, Michael spent 16 years with MBNA as a Senior Executive Vice President and member of their Senior Operating Committee where he held numerous senior level positions including Head of Sales and Head of Financial Institutions (white labelling of credit cards for over 2000 Banks and Credit Unions). Earlier in his career, he worked at both Avon Products and Investors Retirement and Management Corporation, an investment firm. Michael has held a number of financial services licenses and holds both a BBA (Accounting) and an MBA (Finance) from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York.

Johnny Hawa, Co-founder of MOBI724 Solutions (Couponing) has more than 25 years of experience in setting up organizations focused on sales and delivery. Mr Hawa is a natural & successful entrepreneur backed by a solid 16 years career in Ericsson starting in Montreal where he serviced the American and Asian markets, followed by Spain to service Europe, the Middle East and Africa and finally out of Argentina to cover Latin America. Johnny has been responsible for several successful platform deployments during the rollout of the prepaid, IN and multimedia solutions in Asia, EMEA and Latam as part of the large Telecom networks rollout projects. His last mandate in Ericsson was to head the Multimedia & Systems Integration sales for Latin America. Mr. Hawa has a long track record in delivering quality solutions and services to the customers. For the past 5 years Mr Hawa has been MOBI724's VP for Latam and Head of Operations in the same region securing the initial rollout of MOBI724's solutions in that region and ensuring a high level of customer satisfaction. Johnny is a Computers and Communications Engineer, with an MSc. in Telecom from the INRS-Universite du Quebec.

"We are delighted to welcome both Michael and Johnny to MOBI724's senior executive management team," says Marcel Vienneau, CEO, MOBI724. "Our company is in the midst of significant growth and in order to optimally manage these opportunities and projects, we need to reassign and recruit exceptionally talented and dedicated individuals. Our ability to attract and retain such capable individuals is also a testament to the strength of our business model and the completeness of our vision. On behalf of the MOBI724 team, I would like to congratulate Johnny for his new assignment and offer Michael a very warm welcome."

About MOBI724

MOBI724, a leader in the fintech industry based in Montreal (Canada), offers a unique and fully integrated suite of payment & digital marketing solutions with a combined EMV Payment, Card Linked Offers, and Digital Marketing platform that works on any card and any mobile device. MOBI724's solutions add value to all types of transactions benefiting banks, retailers and cardholders by leveraging available user and purchasing data to increase transaction volumes and spend. MOBI724 provides a turnkey solution to its clients to capture card transactions on any mobile device, at any point of sale or from any payment card. MOBI724 provides its customers with full and comprehensive traceability and enriched consumer data through its offering. Its solutions enables card associations, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, mobile operators and card issuers to create, manage, deliver and "track and measure" incentive campaigns worldwide to any mobile device and allow its redemption at any point of sales.

