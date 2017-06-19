GN Power Places Initial Order of 100 3Kw PV Systems

Welland, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2017) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its release dated June 6, 2017, that EHT has executed a Joint Venture agreement ("JV") with Groupe Nduom Limited sometimes referred to as ("GN") of Ghana, the JV company is now pleased to announce the placing of the first order from GN Power of 100 3Kw Systems.

The first order from the Groupe Nduom originates from one of its core subsidiaries, GN Power. GN Power has ordered 100 solar systems, each will be 3 kilowatts in size, from EHT as a trial with an interim plan to roll out 10,000 of these systems to GN Power residential customers. GN Power will install these systems on their customer's roof tops and the GN Bank, another core Groupe Nduom subsidiary, will finance the systems.

Each 3Kw Enertec System will sell for US$5,000 and once installed will allow the residential customer to reduce/eliminate his demand for grid sourced power. This will result in a less than 2 year payback on the residential customer's investment and will eliminate the problem of frequent power outages so common today in Ghana and across all of West Africa.

EHT will produce the embedded solar components within its Welland facility while GN completes the final assemble of the ENERTEC panels in Ghana. This represents the most cost-efficient production cycle and retains critical quality control of the embedded solar process in EHT's facility. System components will be selected and coordinated by EHT based on its many years of experience in creating dependable alternative energy systems.

Consistent with EHT policy, a material cash deposit will accompany this order.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT comments, "This first order of 100 3Kw Systems is only the first of a series of projects in the pipeline for various companies in the Groupe Nduom family: The need for reliable power for industrial facilities is paramount to being successful in Ghana. Residential and industrial customers utilizing EHT's Enertec Solar Systems benefit by having a less expensive and more reliable power source. This also allows the grid power saved by this process to be reallocated to other users thus saving the government substantial investment in power generating and transmission infrastructure. Mr. Gamble went on to say, "Our expertise, our exclusive products and our exclusive distribution rights of the critical Alpha Outback electronic components that support the production of alternative energy gives EHT a strong position in the West African market."

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions.EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters.

About Groupe Nduom

Groupe Nduom is a Multinational Family Holding Business of Ghanaian and American origin comprising of over 60 independent companies across several industries. The Group operates its diverse portfolio of business across three continents with a purpose to serve customers with enthusiasm, innovation and discipline. Our businesses and social enterprises include entities in the Tourism, Investment Advisory and Management, Financial Services, Technology, Media, Management Consulting, Cross Border Trade and Sports industries. Groupe Nduom's Managers are identifying growth opportunities within rapidly expanding West African countries and plan to leverage that growth throughout the African Diaspora world-wide over the long term.

