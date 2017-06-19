

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Altaba Inc. (AABA) announced the preliminary results of its modified 'Dutch auction' self-tender offer to purchase up to $3.0 billion of shares of its common stock, which expired on June 16, 2017.



Based on the preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, a total of 64.58 million shares of the Company's common stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the expected purchase price of $53.20 per share, including 47.02 million shares that were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery.



The company expects to accept for payment, at a purchase price of $53.20, all of the 64.58 million shares properly tendered at or below the purchase price and not properly withdrawn before the expiration date, at an aggregate cost of approximately $3.4 billion, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. These shares represent approximately 6.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as of June 16, 2017.



The shares expected to be purchased include 56.39 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of up to $3.0 billion and an additional 8.19 million shares that the Company has elected to purchase pursuant to its right to accept for payment up to an additional 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares without extending the tender offer.



The company determined the expected purchase price of $53.20 by multiplying 0.388, the lowest multiple within the Company's specified range at which shares were tendered or were deemed to have been tendered in the tender offer, that when multiplied by the previously announced 'Alibaba VWAP' of $137.1017, would enable the Company to purchase the maximum number of shares of the Company's common stock properly tendered and not properly withdrawn having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $3 billion.



The Company is purchasing an additional 0.85% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares that were tendered at the expected purchase price, pursuant to its right to accept for payment up to an additional 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares without extending the tender offer.



