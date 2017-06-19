LIVERMORE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- JJET Enterprises, a premier provider of military aircraft parts for the United States and foreign militaries, announced today it has been certified with the quality and capabilities certifications critical to doing business with the U.S. Military and their licensed contractors. JJET Enterprises recent quality certification is the latest ISO 9001:2015. Additionally, JJET Enterprises is currently engaged with the FAA Oakland FISDO to finalize an FAA Part 145 Repair Station License qualifying JJET Enterprises to perform maintenance and repair on certified aircraft. JJET Enterprises specializes in external aircraft structures, internal aircraft parts and components, aircraft composite structures, and military drone parts.

About the Certification & Repair Station License

ISO 9001:2015 sets out the criteria for a quality management system and is the only standard in the family that can be certified. The specific certification covers the scope of standards for fabrications, assembly, repair and testing of aircraft parts and components.





This standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. Using ISO 9001:2015 helps ensure that customers get consistent, good quality products and services, which in turn brings many business benefits.





JJET Enterprises is currently engaged with the Federal Aviation Administration for Certification of 14 CFR Part 145 FAA Repair Station License. Completion of the process and the official license is expected before the end of 2017.





"Our goal is to ensure that our government contract customers, and our Foreign Military Sales Customers receive consistently high quality products on time and in budget," said James Thomas, President, JJET Enterprises. "For more than twenty-five years JJET Enterprises has demonstrated our commitment to providing the highest quality aircraft parts that serve our armed forces. We were awarded this ISO certification in our first attempt, which we are told by the experts that issue the certificates, is rare and gives us further confidence that even the largest corporations and government agencies can rely on JJET Enterprises services and products."

About JJET Enterprises

For more than twenty years, JJET Enterprises has provided the best value and highest quality in manufacturing, overhaul, and repair of aircraft parts and accessories, maintaining an exemplary zero defect record. JJET Enterprises specializes in manufacturing and repair for F-16, F5, T-38, F-4, KC-135 and E-3 military aircraft and U.S. Army aerial Drones. The United States Air Force and the U.S. Army has certified JJET Enterprises as both an approved repair source and an approved manufacturing source for Flight Critical Items. Other customers include Bureau of Land Management (California BLM), DynCorp, EG&G Technical Services, Lear Siegler Services, Lockheed, NASA, S&K Aerospace, SAIC, Sierra Nevada Corporation, SPS Strategic Procurement Services (USN Fastline),URS Corporation, USAF, and the US Department of State.

JJET Enterprises is a privately-held company and is headquartered in Livermore, California. The Company and its technical advisory board consist of experienced aeronautical, engineering, business, and military professionals. The team includes FAA licensed airframe and power plant mechanics, FAA Inspector Authorization, distinguished military service personnel, and licensed pilots. For more information, please visit: www.jjetenterprises.com or call: 925-447-7177.

