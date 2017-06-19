PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- PARIS INTERNATIONAL AIR SHOW - Esterline Corporation (www.esterline.com) (NYSE: ESL), a leading global specialty manufacturer primarily serving the aerospace and defense markets, is pleased to invite visitors to Hall 5, stand C250 to see some of the company's latest capabilities, including cockpit avionics displays and high-reliability Human Machine Interface (HMI) products for aerospace and defense. Esterline's broad expertise in designing HMI technologies and integrated display solutions is specialized to meet the demanding requirements for forward-fit and retrofit applications. At the show, Esterline is also showcasing a variety of other product offerings and solutions in its core markets of aerospace & defense, and adjacent technology markets.

A technology demonstrator on display at the stand shows a selection of the latest Esterline products from the company's Avionics Systems and Control & Communication Systems business groups. These include avionics displays such as the 15" displays featured on the COMAC C919 aircraft, which recently completed its first flight, and the new Touch Screen Control Unit Display as well as the CMC Electronics PilotView® Electronic Flight Bag and e-connectivity solution selected for the Bombardier C Series aircraft. Other key products being showcased include a Korry overhead panel with touchscreen technology for the Gulfstream G500/G600 -- the first of its kind -- as well as Mason primary and secondary flight controls.

Curtis Reusser, Esterline President & CEO, said, "Esterline has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of many of our products. For instance, Esterline is now the number one independent supplier of high-quality avionics displays and we created the first touchscreen control solution for overhead panels in civilian aviation, which we are now making available for a wider range of aircraft. Recognized worldwide for our extensive portfolio, we are delighted to promote our capabilities at the Paris Air Show and connect with our international customer base."

Esterline offers an unmatched variety of world-class display capabilities and technologies. The displays product portfolio features display head assemblies; video displays; smart displays, including multi-function displays and CRT to LCD upgrades; certified avionics computers as well as avionics software and application services. The company is also a leading provider of HMI technologies, safety-critical software, and audio to data solutions for high reliability applications in aerospace and defense. Other products featured at the show include a range of advanced materials such as clamping, sealing, and thermal insulation solutions engineered to withstand extremes in temperature, vibration and chemical exposure. Esterline's sensing and interconnect solutions are also featured, with capabilities ranging from full Tier 1 engine sensor suites to specialty connectors, backshells and cable assemblies designed for harsh environments within aviation, defense & space, energy and industrial markets, for which our teams have been internationally recognized for supplier excellence. Esterline's world-leading electromechanical and solid state switch gear and power distribution capabilities will also be on display.

About Esterline:

Esterline Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry specializing in three core areas: Advanced Materials; Avionics & Controls; and Sensors & Systems. With annual sales of approximately $2 billion, Esterline employs roughly 13,000 people across the globe.

Operations within the Advanced Materials segment focus on technologies including high-temperature-resistant materials and components used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes, and combustible ordnance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.

Operations within the Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, integrated cockpit systems, display technologies for avionics, training and simulation markets, secure communications systems, specialized medical equipment, and other high-end industrial applications.

The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment connectors, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers.