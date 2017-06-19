PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- PARIS INTERNATIONAL AIR SHOW -- Esterline Corporation (www.esterline.com) (NYSE: ESL), a leading global specialty manufacturer primarily serving the aerospace and defense markets, today announced it will showcase its latest pilot interface products at the Paris Air Show, June 19-25, Hall 5, Stand C250. Featured among several of its brands will be a recently released selection of Korry 389 5/8-inch LED switches configured as annunciators for ADS-B global positioning system (GPS) transceivers. They will be available for fast delivery as part of the Korry Quick Switch program.

These quick-ship Korry ADS-B annunciators will be of particular interest to aircraft operators facing the ADS-B Out deadline of January 2020 mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Korry 389 switches are the OEM switch solution for most aerospace platforms. Under the FAA rule, ADS-B Out will be required for aircraft operating in Class A, B and C airspace, in certain Class E airspace at or above 10,000 feet and around busy airports identified in 14 CFR part 91, Appendix D.

Specific benefits of the Korry ADS-B annunciators include:

Latest generation of high-brightness LEDs

Delivery as fast as three days

Uncompromising performance

Mechanical interchangeability with standard 5/8-inch switch installations

Options for custom and NVIS configurations

Esterline was the first manufacturer to introduce sunlight-readable LED switches with a patented dimming process, creating a much more robust product for the marketplace by eliminating the need for repairs.

About Esterline Control & Communication Systems

Esterline Control & Communication Systems (www.esterline.com/controlandcommunication) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Esterline Corporation that designs and produces leading technology control and communication components and subsystems for today's advanced requirements, focusing on delivering high-reliability human-machine interface (HMI) solutions to its customers across the globe.

About Esterline Corporation

Esterline Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry specializing in three core areas: Advanced Materials; Avionics & Controls; and Sensors & Systems. With annual sales of approximately $2 billion, Esterline employs roughly 13,000 people worldwide.

Operations within the Advanced Materials segment focus on technologies including high-temperature-resistant materials and components used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes, and combustible ordnance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.

Operations within the Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit displays and integration systems, flight training and simulation equipment, secure communications systems, specialized medical equipment, and other high-end industrial applications.

The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment connectors, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3149328

