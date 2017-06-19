PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- PARIS INTERNATIONAL AIR SHOW - Esterline Corporation (www.esterline.com) (NYSE: ESL), a leading global specialty manufacturer primarily serving the aerospace and defense markets, today announced it has been awarded a five-year contract to supply its Korry-branded control devices to Rossell Techsys for final assembly into control panels for the Boeing AH-64E Apache military attack helicopter program. Based in Bangalore, India, Rossell Techsys is the Aerospace and Defence Division of Rossell India Limited. It is an AS-9100 and Boeing-certified build-to-print manufacturer that was named a 2015 Boeing Supplier of the Year award winner.

Previously, Esterline supplied Korry switches and control knobs to Boeing directly for these AH-64 panels, but as part of a Boeing initiative, the panels will now be built in India. The Korry parts, manufactured in Everett, Wash., will be shipped to Rossell Techsys, who in turn will deliver complete panel assemblies to Boeing's facility in Mesa, Ariz. for new production and remanufacture of AH-64E helicopters. In addition to the switches and knobs provided earlier, Esterline will now also deliver Korry 5/8-inch magnetic latch switches, which can be actuated, locked and released remotely from other control units in the cockpit.

"We are looking forward to our ongoing partnership with Esterline, whose Korry line of precision control products has a respected history on Boeing aircraft going back 80 years," said Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, Chief Executive Officer at Rossell Techsys. "With this arrangement, we can provide Boeing with the capability they seek while maintaining continuity in the reliability of individual components already used in the AH-64 cockpit."

Esterline Control & Communication Systems (www.esterline.com/controlandcommunication) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Esterline Corporation that designs and produces leading technology control and communication components and subsystems for today's advanced requirements, focusing on delivering high-reliability human-machine interface (HMI) solutions to its customers across the globe.

Esterline Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry specializing in three core areas: Advanced Materials; Avionics & Controls; and Sensors & Systems. With annual sales of approximately $2 billion, Esterline employs roughly 13,000 people worldwide.

Operations within the Advanced Materials segment focus on technologies including high-temperature-resistant materials and components used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes, and combustible ordnance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.

Operations within the Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit displays and integration systems, flight training and simulation equipment, secure communications systems, specialized medical equipment, and other high-end industrial applications.

The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment connectors, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers.