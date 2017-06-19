PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- PARIS INTERNATIONAL AIR SHOW - Esterline Corporation (www.esterline.com) (NYSE: ESL), a leading global specialty manufacturer primarily serving the aerospace and defense markets, today announced that its TA Aerospace operation in Valencia, Calif., a business unit within Esterline Engineered Materials (www.esterline.com/engineeredmaterials), has won a four-year, $31 million Long Term Agreement (LTA) with KLX Inc. for clamping solutions in support of Boeing Defense Services.

Esterline Engineered Materials President Brian Olsen said, "This win is an example of our strong partnership with the KLX Aerospace Solutions team and our ability to provide superior products in some of the harshest military environments. We are pleased to be a part of keeping the specialized equipment on these aircraft running smoothly so pilots can focus on important mission objectives."

Bob Loycano, KLX VP Supply Chain said, "We are excited to continue to strengthen our partnership with Esterline with this long term agreement which will provide for a secure and stable supply of products for our customers."

Products being supplied under this agreement include a variety of clamping and wire management solutions to support Boeing Military Aircraft warfighters, which include the F/A -18, F-15, C-17, and F-22, to name a few. Thousands of functions on these aircraft are driven by the need to connect electrical systems or feed fluids to critical areas. Esterline Engineered Materials provides solutions to manage the wires and tubes required to make these connections in high-temperature, high-vibration environments where performance is critical to the success of military missions.

A broad selection of Esterline's full suite of innovative products is currently on display at the 2017 Paris Air Show in Hall 5, C250. The show runs through June 25 at Le Bourget Airport in Paris, France.

About Esterline Engineered Materials

Esterline Engineered Materials is a global group of businesses with world-leading capabilities in the design and manufacture of metallic and elastomer clamping systems, grommets and thermal fire barrier insulation for a variety of markets from aerospace and defense to industrial and automotive.

About Esterline Corporation

Esterline Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry specializing in three core areas: Advanced Materials; Avionics & Controls; and Sensors & Systems. With annual sales of approximately $2 billion, Esterline employs roughly 13,000 people worldwide.

Operations within the Advanced Materials segment focus on technologies including high-temperature-resistant materials and components used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes, and combustible ordnance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.

Operations within the Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit displays and integration systems, flight training and simulation equipment, secure communications systems, specialized medical equipment, and other high-end industrial applications.

The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment connectors, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers.

About KLX Aerospace Solutions

KLX Inc.'s Aerospace Solutions Group is a leading distributor of aerospace fasteners and consumables and global value-added services provider for complete end-to-end supply chain solutions. KLX Aerospace Solutions stocks over 1 million part numbers for OEMs, MROs and Airlines, and offers end-to-end services that reduce cost, eliminate risk and lower complexity in the aerospace supply chain. For more information, visit the KLX website at http://www.klxaerospace.com.