PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- PARIS INTERNATIONAL AIR SHOW -- Esterline (NYSE: ESL) is pleased to announce that its CMC Electronics brand products have received a 2016 Boeing Performance Excellence Award. The Boeing Company issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior performance. Esterline's CMC Electronics products maintained a Silver level composite performance rating for each month of the 12-month performance period, from October 2015 to September 2016.

This year, Boeing recognized 480 suppliers who achieved either a Gold or Silver level performance excellence award. Esterline's CMC Electronics is one of only 402 Silver suppliers to receive the Silver level of recognition.

Esterline is a proud suppler to Boeing of the CMC Electronics PilotView® Electronic Flight Bag and Maintenance Access Terminal as well as the CMA-2200SB Intermediate Gain and CMA-2012SB High-Gain Inmarsat SATCOM antenna systems.

Michel Potvin, President, Esterline Avionics Systems, said: "We are very proud to receive the Silver Performance Excellence Award and recognition by Boeing of our achievements as a trusted supplier. We extend congratulations to our team for their exemplary work and efforts in achieving this success with Boeing."

Esterline supplies its CMC Electronics 10.4 inch PilotView® Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) to Boeing for Next-Generation 737s and Boeing Business Jets. The Class 2 EFB system is available on production aircraft and for retrofit. Boeing's EFB solution is fully integrated, allowing customers the flexibility they need. The Boeing system provides an integrated solution from the aircraft to the airline's back-office and offers value through improved operational efficiencies.

In addition, the PilotView® CMA-1410 Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) is standard equipment on the Boeing 777 as the Maintenance Access Terminal (MAT) replacement. The 10.4 inch device is used as a display terminal in the 777 flight deck, enabling maintenance personnel and crew to access aircraft systems from one central location and relay data where required. The company also supplies its 10.4" PilotView® Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) for the Boeing Onboard Network Access Terminal (ONAT) Program where the unit is used as the access terminal on the 747-8.

Esterline supplies its CMC Electronics CMA-2200SB Intermediate Gain Antenna (IGA), the industry's lightest top-mounted electronically steered phased array IGA as a line-fit option on Boeing 777X and 737 aircraft. The CMA-2200SB is ARINC 781 compliant and supports classic Aero-I, multi-channel SwiftBroadband and SwiftBroadband Safety services, permitting customers to use ACARS, FANS 1/A and SATCOM voice to communicate with ATC and AOC when outside of VHF range.

In addition, the CMA-2102SB High Gain Antenna (HGA) is available on Boeing 777 and 767 aircraft as a line-fit option. The CMA-2102's high reliability and performance are key contributors to the achievement of a recent milestone to ship the company's 3500th antenna.

About Esterline Avionics Systems

Esterline Avionics Systems (www.esterline.com/avionicssystems) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of advanced displays and CMC Electronics brand products for the military and commercial aviation markets. The company's focus is on delivering innovative cockpit systems integration, avionics and display solutions to its customers worldwide.

About Esterline Corporation

Esterline Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry specializing in three core areas: Advanced Materials; Avionics & Controls; and Sensors & Systems. With annual sales of approximately $2 billion, Esterline employs roughly 13,000 people worldwide.

Operations within the Advanced Materials segment focus on technologies including high-temperature-resistant materials and components used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes, and combustible ordnance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.

Operations within the Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit displays and integration systems, flight training and simulation equipment, secure communications systems, specialized medical equipment, and other high-end industrial applications.

The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment connectors, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers.