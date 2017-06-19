PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- PARIS INTERNATIONAL AIR SHOW - Esterline (NYSE: ESL) is pleased to announce that it has celebrated an important milestone with respect to its CMC Electronics PilotView® family of Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) and TacView® Portable Mission Display products with the shipment of its 6000th EFB to a key airline customer.

Michel Potvin, President, Esterline Avionics Systems, said: "We are delighted to achieve this important delivery milestone and I congratulate the team who has been involved in the design, production and support of these highly successful products. Our PilotView® Electronic Flight Bag systems are in their 12th year of production and boast a solid international customer base. In fact, the 6000th EFB was shipped to Embraer, a key customer for this product, with more than 500 units shipped to date. In the military transport aircraft market, deliveries of our TacView® system are well over 1500 units for our high-end, NVIS friendly, Portable Mission Display."

The PilotView® family has expanded significantly and now includes the PilotView® Aircraft Information Server (AIS) and Aircraft Network Switch (ANS). The ANS is standard equipment on the Bombardier C Series production aircraft, with the AIS-EFB displays configuration offered as an option. The company's EFBs are evolving with OEM aircraft information and connectivity management requirements to offer additional application support capabilities and greater integration with aircraft systems.

The PilotView® Class 2 EFB systems continue to evolve, with product configurations now ranging from 8.4" to 12.1" display processors. The latest addition is the PilotView® Tablet EFB known as the CMA-1310. The PilotView® CMA-1310 Tablet EFB features full HD display resolution and Intel® multi-core processing capabilities for cockpit and situational awareness applications. The AIS works with the CMA-1310 EFB or other tablets to secure connectivity with aircraft systems as well as aircraft-ground communications.

The PilotView® EFB family of products is a standard option on business aircraft, including the Dassault Falcon 900, 2000,7X and 8X, Embraer Legacy 600/650 and Lineage, Bombardier Challenger* 600* series* business jets, and by Boeing for Next-Generation 737s and BBJs. The PilotView® products are on numerous air transport aircraft such as the Bombardier C Series, ATR, Embraer E-jets (170/190), the Airbus A320 and A330, and the Boeing 737, 747, 757,767 and 777.

About Esterline Avionics Systems

Esterline Avionics Systems (www.esterline.com/avionicssystems) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of advanced displays and CMC Electronics brand products for the military and commercial aviation markets. The company's focus is on delivering innovative cockpit systems integration, avionics and display solutions to its customers worldwide.

About Esterline Corporation

Esterline Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry specializing in three core areas: Advanced Materials; Avionics & Controls; and Sensors & Systems. With annual sales of approximately $2 billion, Esterline employs roughly 13,000 people worldwide.

Operations within the Advanced Materials segment focus on technologies including high-temperature-resistant materials and components used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes, and combustible ordnance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.

Operations within the Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit displays and integration systems, flight training and simulation equipment, secure communications systems, specialized medical equipment, and other high-end industrial applications.

The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment connectors, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers.